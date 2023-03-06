MCC men’s basketball beats Jones to bring home first Region 23 title since 1999
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College beat Jones 70-57 at Mississippi College on Sunday to win their first Region 23 championship since 1999.
MCC’s Makeem Roberts led the team with 25 total points. Christian Terrell was right behind him scoring 20.
MCC will now head to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.