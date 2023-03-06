MCC men’s basketball beats Jones to bring home first Region 23 title since 1999

Meridian Community College wins 2023 Region 23 championship over Jones 70-57.
Meridian Community College wins 2023 Region 23 championship over Jones 70-57.(MCC Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College beat Jones 70-57 at Mississippi College on Sunday to win their first Region 23 championship since 1999.

MCC’s Makeem Roberts led the team with 25 total points. Christian Terrell was right behind him scoring 20.

MCC will now head to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
The boy was identified as Kash Waylan Hodges.
‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting

Latest News

UWA wins 2023 GSC tournament championship over West Georgia 67-65.
UWA clinches GSC tournament championship
Meridian beats Coahoma 80-72 to advance to their second straight Region 23 championship.
MCC men’s basketball heads to the Region 23 tournament; MCC women fall short in overtime
Southeast Lauderdale loses 70-51 to Booneville for the second consecutive time in the 3A boys...
Southeast Lauderdale loses to Booneville in 2nd consecutive state championship
Southeast Lauderdale falls short in the 2023 3A boys basketball state championship losing 70-51...
Southeast Lauderdale falls to Booneville in 2nd straight state championship appearance