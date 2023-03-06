MCC men’s basketball beats Jones to bring home first Region 23 title since 1999

CLINTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College beat Jones 70-57 at Mississippi College on Sunday to win their first Region 23 championship since 1999.

TICKET PUNCHED. The 2023 @MCCEaglesBBALL are the NJCAA Region 23 Champions defeating the Jones Bobcats 70-57. The Eagles were led by Makeem Roberts with 25 points and Chris Terrell with 20. The Eagles will now make the trip to Hutchinson, KS, for the NJCAA National Tournament. pic.twitter.com/cBmip32lVY — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) March 6, 2023

MCC’s Makeem Roberts led the team with 25 total points. Christian Terrell was right behind him scoring 20.

MCC will now head to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

