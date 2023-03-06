Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Lamar Massey will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Russell Baptist Church with the Reverends Steve Taylor and David Holifield officiating. Interment will follow at Old Marion Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Massey, 83, of Russell, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond worked for over 50 years, where he was a salesman, with Massey Mobile Homes and Massey Auto Sales. Raymond loved people and enjoyed spending time with his customers, family, and friends. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Russell Baptist Church for most of his life where he was active in many facets of the Church, serving as a deacon and any role needed. Raymond and Edna were members of The Antique Car Club; he also enjoyed building and collecting classic and antique cars. Family was a major part of his life, his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter were his pride and joy. Anyone who knew him, knew that he loved sharing stories about his life experiences.

Mr. Massey is survived by his children Lisa Roberson (Jerry) and Lori Stuckey (Brian); grandchildren Josh Roberson (Kaytleen), Reagan Pogue (Noah), Paige Allen (Dylan), Allie Roberson, and Anna Lauren Stuckey; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Roberson. His siblings, Ronnie Massey (Ilene), Audrey Maskew, Katie Bragg, and Joyce White (Doug), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Edna W. Massey; his parents Lamar and Stella Massey; Siblings, Rayford Massey, Ardis Harper, and Billie Jean Harper; and his father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Huldah Westbrook.

The Massey family suggests memorials be made as donations to Russell Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Allen, Noah Pogue, Richard Huffmaster, Harold Harper, Huntington Hale, Lamar Neal with Dr. Willie Greer, Wayne Ainsworth, Sonny Spivey, Stanley Frazier, and Charles Harper serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Massey family will receive guests Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Russell Baptist Church and one hour prior to funeral rites at the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.