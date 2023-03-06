Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) – A road worker was struck and killed Friday morning while directing traffic in Michigan, officials said.

According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

The road worker was identified as 58-year-old Rene Rangel.

MSP said investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man, failed to follow traffic controls while attempting to pass a stopped vehicle. That’s when he struck Rangel and rear-ended the stopped vehicle, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said they believe drugs were a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Southeast Lauderdale falls short in the 2023 3A boys basketball state championship losing 70-51...
Southeast Lauderdale falls to Booneville in 2nd straight state championship appearance
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Latest News

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden speaks at firefighters conference
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
2 newborns safely surrendered to baby boxes in Indiana within 48 hours
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter glitches as links, logins fail