Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal

Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed free-agent quarterback Derek Carr to a 4-year, $150 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The $150 million contract includes $100 million guaranteed, Rapoport tweeted.

The former Raiders quarterback met with the Saints twice in the past few weeks.

The first time in New Orleans. Carr brought his wife on the trip. The second time was in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

Dennis Allen coached Carr in Oakland.

