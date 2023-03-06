The streak of beautiful weather continues

Highs in the lower 80s
Highs in the lower 80s(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a cool start to our Monday morning no fog over the area, but patchy fog is possible through 9am. Highs are in the 80s this afternoon, light rain showers are possible tonight ahead of Tuesday’s rainfall. No heavy rain to worry about for Tuesday, but showers are possible. Highs will continue in the 80s tomorrow, and we could see rain for the rest of the week. So, keep your umbrella close. Once a cold front comes through temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s starting Wednesday lasting through Sunday. Stay safe, get outside and have a marvelous Monday!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Southeast Lauderdale falls short in the 2023 3A boys basketball state championship losing 70-51...
Southeast Lauderdale falls to Booneville in 2nd straight state championship appearance

Latest News

You won’t need your umbrella today or tomorrow but you will want to keep it handy this week.
Rainy week ahead
Tomorrow we will gradually continue to warm as we will see highs in the upper 70s with more...
Irresistible weather for the rest of the weekend before rain returns next week
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported
It's been a little while since we've had cool mornings like this
Chilly mornings this weekend...but mild afternoons