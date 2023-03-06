The streak of beautiful weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a cool start to our Monday morning no fog over the area, but patchy fog is possible through 9am. Highs are in the 80s this afternoon, light rain showers are possible tonight ahead of Tuesday’s rainfall. No heavy rain to worry about for Tuesday, but showers are possible. Highs will continue in the 80s tomorrow, and we could see rain for the rest of the week. So, keep your umbrella close. Once a cold front comes through temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s starting Wednesday lasting through Sunday. Stay safe, get outside and have a marvelous Monday!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.