BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama beat West Georgia 67-65 to clinch their first GSC tournament championship under head coach Nick Woodruff.

The Tigers were led by Terry Druham who put up 18 total points. Justin Allison and Thaddeus Williams trailed behind with 14 total points each.

This is UWA’s first tournament championship since 1983.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.