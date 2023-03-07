City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:45 AM on March 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:32 AM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4900 block of 27th Place. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:12 PM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 9:11 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of 33rd Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:04 PM on March 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Hillside Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:41 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:07 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:28 AM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:23 PM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 38th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:30 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:32 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of 40thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:55 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of 24thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.