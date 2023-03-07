City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2023
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHAWN L GORDON
|1973
|202 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
STALKING X 2
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ENYA C PATTON
|1996
|2907 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|TIFFANY MCWILLIAMS
|1984
|200 23RD ST APT 194 MERIDIAN, MS
|ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
|JOHNNY D IRBY
|1960
|1626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
|BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE
|1985
|4857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MARQUIS L MOTON
|1999
|804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|SINCERE M TAYLOR
|2001
|1727 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|RAYMOND L HALL
|1952
|4248 ARUNDEL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|ABRAHAM P PORTIS
|1971
|3146 A EAST COOK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|KAJUAN L DUBOSE
|1999
|3500 HWY 39N APT 65 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|OCTAVIA T HILL
|1998
|4243 BROAD ST LISMAN, AL
|DUI
|CHRISTINE TURNER
|1986
|5977 DOGWOOD RD LAKES TOOMSUBA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|DEVON D THOMPSON
|1997
|285 LEDLOW RD NEWTON, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JACOBY T DUNNIGAN
|1989
|3008 22ND ST APT A1 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RAY A BARNES JR
|1989
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|RAY A BARNES JR
|1989
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|FIRE, FALSE ALARM
|GLEN D TICE
|1962
|30 TICE DR OVETT, MS
|DUI
|LETEDRIC LEWIS
|2000
|2417 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JERRY W GRIFFIN
|1957
|4009 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHOPLIFTING X 4
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
|CHRISTOPHER T SEALS
|1998
|2015 MOSBY RD APT E6 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|BOBBY E MARSH
|1977
|3223 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CIERA C FALCONER
|1991
|536 46TH AVE APT E7 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|5806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING X 2
|DEMARCUS THOMPSON
|1990
|2122 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DERENCE M REED
|1979
|2223 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE
|1985
|4857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:45 AM on March 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:32 AM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4900 block of 27th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:12 PM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:11 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of 33rd Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:04 PM on March 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Hillside Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:41 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:07 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:28 AM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:23 PM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 38th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:30 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:32 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of 40thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:55 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of 24thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
