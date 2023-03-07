City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2023

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHAWN L GORDON1973202 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
STALKING X 2
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ENYA C PATTON19962907 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TIFFANY MCWILLIAMS1984200 23RD ST APT 194 MERIDIAN, MSABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
JOHNNY D IRBY19601626 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE19854857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARQUIS L MOTON1999804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
SINCERE M TAYLOR20011727 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
RAYMOND L HALL19524248 ARUNDEL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
ABRAHAM P PORTIS19713146 A EAST COOK RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
KAJUAN L DUBOSE19993500 HWY 39N APT 65 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
OCTAVIA T HILL19984243 BROAD ST LISMAN, ALDUI
CHRISTINE TURNER19865977 DOGWOOD RD LAKES TOOMSUBA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
DEVON D THOMPSON1997285 LEDLOW RD NEWTON, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JACOBY T DUNNIGAN19893008 22ND ST APT A1 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAY A BARNES JR19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
RAY A BARNES JR19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSFIRE, FALSE ALARM
GLEN D TICE196230 TICE DR OVETT, MSDUI
LETEDRIC LEWIS20002417 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JERRY W GRIFFIN19574009 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHOPLIFTING X 4
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
CHRISTOPHER T SEALS19982015 MOSBY RD APT E6 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
BOBBY E MARSH19773223 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CIERA C FALCONER1991536 46TH AVE APT E7 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19835806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING X 2
DEMARCUS THOMPSON19902122 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DERENCE M REED19792223 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BRENDAN K DUROSSETTE19854857 S L WILSON RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:45 AM on March 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:32 AM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4900 block of 27th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:12 PM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 9:11 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of 33rd Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:04 PM on March 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of Hillside Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:41 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:07 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:28 AM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:23 PM on March 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 38th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:30 AM on March 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:32 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of 40thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:55 PM on March 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of 24thStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

