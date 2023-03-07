Civil rights complaint filed over Alabama’s wastewater infrastructure fund distributions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several organizations have filed a civil rights complaint against the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management alleging discrimination in how the state distributes funding for wastewater infrastructure to Black communities.

The complaint, filed by The Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice and NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), which are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, alleges violations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The complaint allege the state and ADEM are withholding resources from Black communities that lack proper sanitation access, something ADEM strongly denies.

“This country’s neglect of wastewater infrastructure in majority Black communities — both urban and rural — is resulting in a hygienic hell for far too many people. A hell that climate change is only making worse,” said CREEJ founder Catherine Coleman Flowers.

Many Alabamians, including a number of residents in the state’s poor Black Belt region, don’t have access to a centralized sewage utility provider. As a result, they have to rely on individual household onsite sanitation systems, which often fail because of the region’s clay soil. Those who can’t afford that option often resort to makeshift straight pipes that discharge raw sewage outdoors, creating public health and environmental issues.

Reached for comment on the complaint, M. Lynn Battle, Chief of the Office of External Affairs for ADEM, said the department had not been notified of a Title VI complaint but added that statements made by CREEJ and NRDC “are factually incorrect and baseless.”

Battle noted that in 2022 approximately $157 million of the $463 million of drinking water and wastewater funding awarded by ADEM, or about 34%, went to the state’s Black Belt counties where just over 10 percent of the state’s population lives.

He pointed to a late January announcement in which funds were awarded in Lowndes County for a $10 million sewer project.

Hayneville, AL will receive 10 million dollars to pay for overhaul of its sewer system

“Disadvantaged Black Belt areas received funding at three times the rate of other areas,” Battle said.

The complaint claims ADEM is blocking use of state revolving fund money for onsite sanitation needs in multiple ways, including by creating a point system to rank project proposals and funding in ways “that that make it impossible for people who rely on onsite sanitation to earn enough points to secure funding.”

Additionally, the complaint claims ADEM doesn’t consider financial need in the ranking system, only allows public bodies to apply for the state revolving fund support, fails to offer alternative financing options for those unable to issue bonds, conducts inadequate outreach to disadvantaged communities, and “has unreasonably limited the amount of loan forgiveness it offers people with financial need.”

“As a result, Alabama has distributed more than one and a half billion dollars in Clean Water State Revolving Fund money since the program’s inception in 1987, but it has never awarded any money through the state revolving fund to support onsite sanitation needs,” the complaint alleges.

Battle responded that “federal audits of the State Revolving Fund Programs have consistently found ADEM to be in compliance with all federal requirements, including laws against discrimination and those related to loan and principal forgiveness eligibility.”

“With millions of dollars coming to Alabama through the bipartisan infrastructure law—those funds should be going to these communities that have been left behind for too long, to finally give them the basic public health infrastructure they deserve, said NRDC President and CEO Manish Bapna.”

“Nearly 60 years later we’re still fighting for dignity, environmental justice and the basic human right of sanitation access,” Flowers added, remarking on the recent anniversary of Bloody Sunday. “Corrective action resulting from this complaint will positively impact all Alabama residents who rely on onsite septic.”

