Daily rain chances this week

No day looks to be a wash-out
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a cold front that’ll cross our area on Tuesday, and it could trigger a few widely scattered showers across our area. Everyone won’t experience rain, but carry the umbrella so that you don’t get caught off guard. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected, but you could catch a downpour if a shower finds you. Highs will manage to reach around 80 degrees, and there could be some dense patchy fog to start the day.

Wednesday, brings slightly cooler highs (upper 70s) since we’ll be behind the cold front. However, by later in the evening, a warm front will move into our area...triggering some scattered showers. The boundary will stall in our region for Thursday, and more scattered showers are expected because of it. By Friday, a cold front will cross in the morning...bringing the best chance for rain that day. Behind the front, PM sunshine and temps falling into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Your overall weekend looks dry and mild, but we’re closely watching what could be a strong cold front that’ll cross by Sunday evening. If it looks like severe weather will be possible with this system, Storm Team 11 will let you know. Otherwise, even cooler air is expected behind this system for next week. Stay tuned.

**Daylight Saving Time begins at 2AM on Sunday, March 12. Make sure to set your clocks forward 1 hour before bed on Saturday night. **

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

