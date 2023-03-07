Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’

Will be coached by Kelly Clarkson
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021(Miss Mississippi Corporation)
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Holly Brand, 22, of Meridian Mississippi, appeared on The Voice Monday night. She sang Mississippi Girl, by Faith Hill, and quickly turned the chair of Kelly Clarkson, and two other judges. Kelly commented on the strength of her voice.

All three judges were impressed by her ability to stay on pitch and we’re also impressed by her overall voice. Holly eventually chose Kelly Clarkson as her judge. She will now compete on the NBC network show this season.

Brand competed in the Miss Mississippi pageant in 2021 and eventually competed for Miss America. The only judge to not turn his chair was Blake Shelton. Brand and Shelton actually have history. The former Miss Mississippi was Shelton’s opening act at the age of 12.

