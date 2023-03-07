Union: Services for Mr. Dillard Hamil will be held at 3:00pm, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church. Burial will be held in the Church Cemetery. Bro. Todd Thompson and Bro. William Savell will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm, prior to Church services at Mt. Zion.

Mr. Dillard Hamil, age 90, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Hamil retired from La-Z-Boy after 32 years of dedicated services as an electrician and machine mechanic.

He spent countless hours helping neighbors and relatives in the community. All Dillard wanted in return was a little conversation and a thank you.

He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and papa to so many.

He loved farming, working with the cows, cutting wood, and anything else he could use his talented hands to do.

Dillard loved his Lord, and was faithful to him and his Church by being a Deacon.

His biggest joy was his family. He loved spending time just talking and laughing with his family, but the biggest smiles came when he was called papa. His grandchildren was his life and he always spent time teaching and mentoring them. When they were around, he just lit up.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Kathy Partridge (Kenny)

3 Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Smith (Dru)

Kameron Partridge (Mollie)

Dewayne Partridge (Savannah)

2 Great- Grandchildren: Arik and Harrison

2 Brothers: Jack Hamil and Kenneth Hamil (Nellie)

Mr. Dillard Hamil is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Myrtie Gibbs Hamil, one son: Dewayne Hamil, seven brothers, and one sister.

Pallbearers: Dewayne Partridge, Kameron Partridge, Robbie Knight, Randy Vance, Perry Luke, and Skipper Harrison

Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Walton, Don Terrell, and Larry Hamil

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.