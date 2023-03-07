Ms. Emily Hunsaker

Emily Hunsaker
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Graveside services for Ms. Emily Hunsaker will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Decatur City Cemetery in Decatur, MS. Rev. Mark Vincent will be officiating.

Emily Hunsaker, age 19, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Survivors:

Mother: Sundi Hunsaker (Michael Flesher)

Father: Kenneth Hunsaker

1 Brother: Ryan Hunsaker

1 Sister: Erin Hunsaker

Grandmother: Gloria Kessinger

Ms. Emily is preceded in death by her Grandparents: Charlie Blount, Bill Kessinger, Bobby Blount, Charles Hunsaker, and Faith Hunsaker.

Pallbearers: Stephen Armstrong, Mike Blount, Dean Blount, Todd Blount, Jeff Harris, and Matthew Moore

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

