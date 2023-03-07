Graveside services for Ms. Emily Hunsaker will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Decatur City Cemetery in Decatur, MS. Rev. Mark Vincent will be officiating.

Emily Hunsaker, age 19, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Survivors:

Mother: Sundi Hunsaker (Michael Flesher)

Father: Kenneth Hunsaker

1 Brother: Ryan Hunsaker

1 Sister: Erin Hunsaker

Grandmother: Gloria Kessinger

Ms. Emily is preceded in death by her Grandparents: Charlie Blount, Bill Kessinger, Bobby Blount, Charles Hunsaker, and Faith Hunsaker.

Pallbearers: Stephen Armstrong, Mike Blount, Dean Blount, Todd Blount, Jeff Harris, and Matthew Moore

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

