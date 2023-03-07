Umbrella weather returns Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Highs are in the lower 80s this afternoon. It will be another nice and warm afternoon to get outside and enjoy. Light rain showers are possible through 2pm today. Most of us will stay dry and clear of the rain. Once a cold front system crosses early Wednesday morning, highs are cooling back down to the 70s for the rest of the week. Showers will continue to pick up for Wednesday lasting through Friday. We will get a small break from the rain showers on Saturday before the rain starts again on Sunday. Get ready to pack your rain gear for the rest of the week. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday!

