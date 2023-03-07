Walter “Kenneth” Todd, 92, of Martin, MS passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. He was born on August 18, 1930, in Duffee, Mississippi. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from James Rivers after 25 years.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. Donald Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in Martin Community. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Wynell Todd; daughter, Frances Harris; daughter, Connie Singley (Otho); grandson, Jeff Knight (Jennifer); granddaughter, Heather Cooksey (Erik); great grandchildren, Emily Knight, Ethan Knight and Aiden Cooksey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other close family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Royce Todd; mother, Ollie Beeman Todd;brother, Lamar Todd; brother, Herschell Todd, and sister, Jean Johnson.

Pallbearers will be Erik Cooksey, Al Davis, Danny Fulgham, Joe Giles, Frankie Herrington, and Otho Singley. The honorary pallbearer will be James Todd.

