CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here

The finalists in the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are in and up to a vote.
The finalists in the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are in and up to a vote.(Cadbury)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The finalists are in for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and you can weigh in on who it should be.

According to the chocolate company, there are three finalists and each one of them is a completely different animal.

The three finalists are:

  • Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana
  • RedBird, a guinea pig from West Virginia
  • Bunny, a dog from Illinois

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio. In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

To cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny, visit the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 6, 2023
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

Latest News

The State Treasury of Mississippi’s office was in Meridian hosting an unclaimed property event...
State Treasurer’s office gives Lauderdale Co. residents the opportunity to reclaim money from unclaimed property
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March...
Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee with disability
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter