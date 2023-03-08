Choctaw County pursuing federal help on jail

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said he's hopeful of getting federal help to build a new jail.
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s hopeful of getting federal help to build a new jail.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s hopeful of getting federal help to build a new jail.

Lolley cited recent conversations with Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s office about a proposal to pursue ‘Congressionally Directed Spending’ to complete a jail, with Choctaw County paying only 25% of the cost.

The sheriff said Tuberville’s office requested a cost estimate for a new jail before Mar. 24 and Probate Judge Jason Sturdivant, head of the Choctaw County Commission, said in a meeting this week that it would be provided in that timeline.

The Choctaw County Jail has been closed for over three and a half years due to its poor condition. Sheriff Lolley said it’s costing the county an average of $300,000 per year to just house inmates at other facilities.

Sheriff Lolley said it’s not certain that the ‘Congressionally Directed Spending’ would be granted, but if it is, would lift a large burden off Choctaw County, which is obligated by Alabama law to have a jail, and otherwise have to pay 100% of the cost.

Lolley said in a news release that “trying to keep law and order without a jail is a very difficult task.”

