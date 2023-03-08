City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2023
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:05 AM on March 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 36thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:04 PM on March 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 34thAvenue. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
