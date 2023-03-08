City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2023

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:05 AM on March 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 36thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:04 PM on March 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 34thAvenue. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
The State Treasury of Mississippi’s office was in Meridian hosting an unclaimed property event...
State Treasurer’s office gives Lauderdale Co. residents the opportunity to reclaim money from unclaimed property

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 8, 2023
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 7, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 7, 2023