City of Meridian set to host Think Clean: Spring Clean Our City event

City of Meridian is set to host Think Clean: Spring Clean Our City event.
City of Meridian is set to host Think Clean: Spring Clean Our City event.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian will be hosting Think Clean: Spring Clean Our City event next week.

City council members are calling for all citizens and organizations throughout the city to come out to clean up the community.

Everyone is invited to pitch in to help beautify the city.

“Spring Break week let’s spring clean and that’s what we are doing. Again, we hope everybody gets on board. Wherever you live in the City of Meridian, in Lauderdale County, I would say even Marion. Wherever you live, let’s get on board and let’s clean our city,” said Ward 4 City Councilwoman Romande Walker.

The citywide clean up will be going on the entire week starting this Saturday, March 11 through March 18.

If you want more information, you are urged to contact Councilwoman Romande Walker via email at romandewalker@meridianms.org or by text 769 - 256 -1959.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
The State Treasury of Mississippi’s office was in Meridian hosting an unclaimed property event...
State Treasurer’s office gives Lauderdale Co. residents the opportunity to reclaim money from unclaimed property

Latest News

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is leading a telephone town hall about disaster assistance Thursday,...
Sewell to host telephone town hall Thursday
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s hopeful of getting federal help to build a new...
Choctaw County pursuing federal help on jail
The Disaster Recovery Center in Sumter County, located at Emelle City Hall, will close at 3...
Disaster Recovery Center in Sumter County closing soon