City of Meridian set to host Think Clean: Spring Clean Our City event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian will be hosting Think Clean: Spring Clean Our City event next week.

City council members are calling for all citizens and organizations throughout the city to come out to clean up the community.

Everyone is invited to pitch in to help beautify the city.

“Spring Break week let’s spring clean and that’s what we are doing. Again, we hope everybody gets on board. Wherever you live in the City of Meridian, in Lauderdale County, I would say even Marion. Wherever you live, let’s get on board and let’s clean our city,” said Ward 4 City Councilwoman Romande Walker.

The citywide clean up will be going on the entire week starting this Saturday, March 11 through March 18.

If you want more information, you are urged to contact Councilwoman Romande Walker via email at romandewalker@meridianms.org or by text 769 - 256 -1959.

