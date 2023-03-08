Disaster Recovery Center in Sumter County closing soon

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Disaster Recovery Center in Sumter County, located at Emelle City Hall, will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Mar. 10.

Until then, it’s operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help people who had damage from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes Jan. 12, 2023.

After it closes, survivors who want to speak face-to-face with staff from the State of Alabama, FEMA or the United States Small Business Administration may still visit any open Disaster Recovery Center.

To find your nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/drc, or call FEMA at 800-621-3362.

