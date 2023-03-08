FIRST ALERT: Low severe risk N. of I-20 Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A stalled boundary will keep spotty showers in the forecast through early Thursday. However, the boundary will start to move north as a warm front ahead of an approaching cold front. So, as that happens, widely scattered showers could be sparked...with some isolated imbedded severe storms that could produce damaging wind (the main threat). There will be a lot of dry time Thursday, but if you find a shower or a stray storm... there could be some downpours. As the warm front lifts north, we’ll tap into a SE wind...leading to highs around 80 degrees.

A cold front will cross Friday morning, but it’ll bring the best coverage of rain ahead of it. Rain is likely overnight Thursday into Friday morning, and rainfall estimates will be an inch or less. Drier conditions move in by Friday afternoon, and cooler air moves in too. Highs will stay in the low 70s Friday, and low 40s are expected by Saturday morning.

Your overall weekend brings comfy temps as low 70s are expected Saturday for highs, but upper 70s move in by Sunday. However, a strong cold front is expected to move in Sunday, and we could see some isolated severe storms. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Behind this system, cooler air moves in early next week.

**Daylight Saving Time Begins on Sunday morning at 2AM. Make sure to set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.**

