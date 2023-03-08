Gov. Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will get the state's legislature started on its first full day of the 2023 term with a special session to focus on ARPA funds.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey opened her 2023 state of the state address Tuesday night, which coincides with the first day of the regular legislative session, to announce she’s immediately calling a special session.

The special session, which Ivey says will start Wednesday, will focus on allocating the remaining funds designated to Alabama through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

ARPA provided a total of $2.1 billion federal dollars to Alabama during the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

It’s not yet clear which priorities the lawmakers will focus on as it divides up the remaining funds, which the state must spend by the end of 2026.

Ivey said she wants legislators to wisely invest the federal money in order to overcome the state’s biggest challenges while also paying off the state’s debts.

“This is not ‘free money,’” the governor explained, “and we must invest these one-time funds wisely.”

During the 2022 special session, Alabama lawmakers allocated funds for a number of projects including broadband expansion, healthcare reimbursements and water and sewer projects.

The state previously made headlines in 2021 after legislators voted to allocate $400 million from the funds to fix the state’s prison infrastructure by building new mega prisons.

