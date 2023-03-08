Judge blocks city’s release of video in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The release of additional footage and documents related to the Tyre Nichols investigation has been put on hold.

Attorney Blake Ballin, who represents Desmond Mills, filed a motion to stop the release of additional footage in relation to the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death.

A hearing was held Wednesday morning, city officials confirmed, and the judge signed off on the order.

“In a response to a Motion for Protective Order filed by attorneys for defense this morning, the Criminal Court of Tennessee for the 30th Judicial District Division 3 has ordered that no video, audio, or records related to the City’s administrative investigation may be released until further order by the court,” a statement from the city’s Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche said.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released a statement voicing its support for the release of the footage:

“For the sake of transparency and the public interest, our office supports MPD’s decision to release the remainder of the video footage in the Tyre Nichols investigation. Regarding other material planned for release, our office needs to review it carefully to ensure it doesn’t prejudice the defendant or jeopardize our prosecution. We know the judge has the final say in this matter and trust that the appropriate decision has been made to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. We will work to review the material promptly in the hopes that the majority of it will be released sooner rather than later.”

Ballin released a statement on behalf of his client that says:

The motion and order filed today are the result of the need to balance the interests of transparency with the defendants’ right to a fair trial. Police department investigations often uncover evidence that is irrelevant, prejudicial, misleading or inadmissible. The order issued today will allow all parties to review the information that the Memphis Police Department wants to release to ensure that the public is not exposed to such evidence. It is vital that potential jurors do not form opinions or draw conclusions prior to hearing the actual evidence in this case. After review and input from all parties we are confident that Judge Jones will issue an order that protects both the constitutional rights of the defendants and the interests of the public.

City leaders had planned to release 20 additional hours of footage on Wednesday.

City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink said the footage will be released in a similar manner to the release of previous footage that was released on January 27.

“We’re going to do it in a public way,” Sink said.

Sink says the administrative hearings for all officers involved have been completed.

“The Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department have been conducting administrative investigations to determine if any employees violated policies with respect to their involvement to the Tyre Nichols matter. These are not criminal investigations; these are administrative investigations. At this stage, the investigation has been concluded,” said Sink.

In the last videos, we saw 30 minutes of body-worn video near the intersection of Raines and Ross Road where Tyre Nichols was originally pulled over by Memphis police.

We saw a sky-cop video without audio, at the location where Nichols was beaten yards away from his home.

We also saw body-worn videos of that same location near Nichols’ home.

We can expect to hear more dialogue and interaction between those involved in the incident on the night of January 7.

One Memphis police employee was able to retire before being fired.

The records and charges related to these investigations will also be released.

Sink says four Memphis Fire Department employees and 13 Memphis Police Department employees have been disciplined as a result.

Three of those MFD employees were fired and one was given a suspension.

Of the 13 officers, seven were fired, three were suspended, two had charges dismissed and one resigned.

Five officers have been charged criminally: Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr, and Tadarius Bean all face second-degree murder charges.

The next court appearance for those five is set for May 1.

