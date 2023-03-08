Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing on the 900 block of 42nd Avenue.

According to Detective Chanetta Stevens, two males got into a fight and one stabbed the other in the upper right chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Stevens did not release any additional information.

