Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Officers responded to a call about a stabbing on the 900 block of 42nd Avenue.
According to Detective Chanetta Stevens, two males got into a fight and one stabbed the other in the upper right chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Stevens did not release any additional information.
