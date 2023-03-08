Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’

Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing on the 900 block of 42nd Avenue.

According to Detective Chanetta Stevens, two males got into a fight and one stabbed the other in the upper right chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Stevens did not release any additional information.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
The State Treasury of Mississippi’s office was in Meridian hosting an unclaimed property event...
State Treasurer’s office gives Lauderdale Co. residents the opportunity to reclaim money from unclaimed property

Latest News

MCC added Randy Carroll, Pamela Harrison, and Deborah Stokes to its famed list.
Meridian Community College adds inductees to 2023 Hall of Fame class
Only Isolated severe storms are possible
FIRST ALERT: Low severe risk N. of I-20 Thursday
MSU-Meridian hosts annual International Women’s Day event
City of Meridian set to host Think Clean: Spring Clean Our City event
Meridian businesses and the arts come together to bring families a fun week of activities.
Meridian STEAM Break, March 13-18th