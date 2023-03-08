Meridian High School hosts a panel in honor of International Women’s Day

By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The auditorium at Meridian High was full of young women who were eager to learn from a panel of female community leaders who were there to answer questions and help guide these young ladies as they head off to college.

“To number one be all that they can be. They’re in a season of transition where they’re getting ready to graduate and head off to college, heading to a whole different arena. And so we wanted to take time out of our schedules today to encourage them to be the queens that they’ve been called to be,” said Entrepreneur and former City Councilwoman, Kim Houston.

These panelists were hoping they provided information and advice they wish they had when they were their age.

“Actually, I wish I had examples. That I could tangibly touch. Ask questions. Kind of what we’re doing here today. I wish I had someone who would grab me by the hand and say, hey, this is some advice you can use. These are some things that I’ve learned and some pics that I fill in that I don’t want you to do the same. So having examples in the community who love the community enough to come and give back as today, I think it’s powerful,” said Community and Spiritual Adviser, Kaja Cole.

But examples are not the only thing these panelists believe will impact these students’ future.

“First of all, put God first and believe that you can do it and don’t compete against other people. Just stay true to yourself,” said Woman Entrepreneur, Ashley Jordan.

