Meridian STEAM Break, March 13-18th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Locals and tourists are encouraged to “Let off some STEAM” in Downtown Meridian the week of the 13th. Each day highlights a different theme - science, technology, engineering, arts and math, and each theme comes with a new set of family-fun activities!

Monday, March 13 (Science)

Mississippi Children’s Museum: Spectacular Science Day

Tuesday, March 14 (Technology)

Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum @ Soule’ Steam Feed Works: Self-Guided Tours

Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library: Toddler Tuesday Lucky Leprechaun Binoculars

Mississippi Children’s Museum: Terrific Technology Day

Wednesday, March 15 (Engineering)

Meridian Railroad Museum: Little Engineers Club

Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum @ Soule’ Steam Feed Works: Self-Guided Tours

Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX): Shoebox Guitars with Jimmie Rodgers Foundation

Meridian Symphony Association: Instrument Petting Zoo

Mississippi Children’s Museum: Exploring Engineering

THREEFOOT BREWING CO: Family Friendly Brewery Tour

Thursday, March 16 (Arts)

Meridian Museum of Art: Multiple Art Projects

Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum @ Soule’ Steam Feed Works: Self-Guided Tours

Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX): Mini Maestros (5 and under) crafts, story time, song, and dance

Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library: Spring Shindig

Mississippi Children’s Museum: Amazing Art Day

MSU Riley Center: Tour of Grand Opera House

Meridian Council for the Arts: Third Thursday (Live Music, Food Trucks, Snow cones, & Adult Beverages)

Friday, March 17 (Math)

Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum @ Soule’ Steam Feed Works: Self-Guided Tours

Merrehope: Your Lucky Day-COUNT ON IT!

Mississippi Children’s Museum: Marvelous Math Day

Saturday, March 18 (Bonus Day)

Bakery 900: Irish Soda Bread Class

Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum @ Soule’ Steam Feed Works: Self-Guided Tours

MSU Riley Center: The Kingdom Choir

For more information and timing of the events, visit https://www.visitmeridian.com/downtown/steambreak/.

