Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have confirmed that the missing Alabama woman who was last seen in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, last month was killed in a crash on the Mississippi/Alabama state line.

According to WKRG News in Alabama, Tumeka Williams, 47, has been identified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as the woman who passed away in a head-on crash on U.S. 98 on February 20.

Williams was reported missing by her family when she never returned from a trip to Jackson, Mississippi, where she was looking to purchase a vehicle.

They said she didn’t make the purchase, and was in the process of returning to Alabama when she went missing.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Williams stopped at Stuckey’s in Hattiesburg around 7 p.m. on Monday, February 20. It was there that she reportedly called family members, telling them she was getting back on the highway.

She would be involved in the two-vehicle crash only hours later - around 8:30 p.m.

Alabama authorities said she was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she collided with Johnny Jordan, 60, who was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup.

The wreck happened roughly 10 miles west of Semmes, Alabama, which is around 70 miles from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
The State Treasury of Mississippi’s office was in Meridian hosting an unclaimed property event...
State Treasurer’s office gives Lauderdale Co. residents the opportunity to reclaim money from unclaimed property

Latest News

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields...
Parts of US see record start to allergy season
USFL in Birmingham
Tickets on sale now for second USFL season
It's still going to be a nice spring like day
Sun, clouds, and a slight chance of rain for your Wednesday
Bill that would fully fund MAEP unanimously passed out of the Senate; Gov. Reeves opposes the legislation