MSU-Meridian hosts annual International Women’s Day event

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s Meridian campus hosted its annual International Women’s Day program on Wednesday.

This year the theme was Embrace Equity so the speakers at the program talked about the differences between equality, equity and how they are both used to support women.

Shey Washburn, the Outreach Committee Member who organized the event said hosting open forums where people can discuss inequities is the first step to changing and finding solutions.

Also, at the program, Ruth Jones with the National Women’s History Alliance for Mississippi presented proclamations from Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith and Governor Tate Reeves commemorating International Women’s Day and celebrating National Women’s History Month.

“Start making Women’s History Month celebrated in the country to where people would be forced to focus on, for a whole month, women and the contributes that women made to help our society. Go out and find people in your community who exemplify the theme that you have and focus on them and the contributions they have made,” said Jones.

During National Women’s History, people are encouraged to study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

