New non-profit, Grounded Inc., aims to teach lifelong skills to kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Grounded Inc. is a new after-school program in Meridian geared towards children to help improve their quality of life.

The after-school program is for students with and without disabilities.

Students will be able to learn academic, social and life-skills at the center.

Carol Phillips, the Executive Director of the non-profit, is a long-time special education teacher and believes with the right tools children will succeed.

“I have several rooms here. I have an affirmation room that helps students build up their confidence. Also, a life-skills room where we teach them to make-up a bed, how to vacuum, how to sort though clothes. We also offer group and private tutoring,” said Phillips.

Phillips offers tutoring in reading, writing, math and other subjects. The learning center also has a sensory calming room.

Grounded Inc. has the capacity to serve 52 kids and is open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the school year.

During the summer months, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you would like more information on Grounded Inc., please contact Carol Phillips by phone at 214-546-7039 or by email at cphillips@groundedinc.org.

