Not a wash-out, but showers are possible for your Hump Day

A boundary will stall just south of our area, and an area of low pressure will ride along that boundary. This, plus some upper-level support, will bring scattered showers to our area for Wednesday. Isolated showers are possible in the morning, but the best chance for scattered showers will be in the afternoon...tapering-off by the evening. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected, but some of you could catch a downpour. The boundary will remain in the area for Thursday, so a few more showers are possible. However, Friday, a cold front will cross our area...bringing the best chance for rain during the morning hours. Rainfall estimates Wednesday - Friday will range from .25″ - 1″ (on average).

As for temps, there was record heat in Meridian on Tuesday. However, our area is now behind a cold front, so it’ll be cooler for Wednesday with mid-upper 70s (but still above the average). Similar temps are expected for Thursday, but Friday will be a bit cooler since the previously mentioned cold front will pass in the morning. Highs will stay in the low 70s Friday (but still a little above the average).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday brings sunshine with chilly 40s in the morning, but afternoon highs will be seasonable near 70 degrees. Sunday, a strong cold front will cross the area. It’ll bring scattered showers & storms with highs near 70 degrees. **Make sure to set your clocks FORWARD one hour before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday at 2AM.**

Temps fall below the average behind Sunday’s front with highs only in the 60s the first half of next week.

