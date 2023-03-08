Sewell to host telephone town hall Thursday

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is hosting a live telephone town hall on disaster assistance Thursday. The topic will be disaster assistance available for the Jan. 12, 2023, storms. The call will be Mar. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. Central.

Listeners will hear from Rep. Sewell, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace, Alabama State Director for USDA Rural Development Nivory Gordon, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director of Recovery Operations LaTonya Stephens and a representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The hour-long call will conclude with a Q&A session during which the assembled team will take questions directly from constituents.

The deadline for registering for individual assistance through FEMA is Mar. 16.

Constituents are encouraged to register in advance to receive a call, and people may also join by calling 877-353-4701 at the time of the event.

