Sun, clouds, and a slight chance of rain for your Wednesday

By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a beautiful start to our Wednesday. There is a slight chance of showers as we move through the day, but nothing severe. Highs today will be in the upper 70′s and our lows tonight fall around 60.

As we look ahead to Thursday, we will have a higher chance of rain and Friday will be even higher. It may be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy.

Our weekend is shaping up to be beautiful as we get ready to Spring Forward early Sunday morning.

