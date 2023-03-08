Tickets on sale now for second USFL season

USFL in Birmingham
USFL in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets for the 2023 USFL season are on sale now as the young league prepares to enter its second year.

Tickets for games Protective Stadium, which will play host to the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers, cost between $10 and $40 for individual games and between $30 and $120 for season tickets.

  • $120: Club Season Tickets
  • $90: Sideline Season Tickets
  • $30: Endzone Season Tickets
  • $40: Club Individual Game Ticket
  • $25: Sideline Individual Ticket
  • $10: Endzone Individual Game Ticket

The league announced in February a number or perks that come with season tickets, in addition to being cheaper per game, including dedicated seating to all regular season games, ability to purchase additional tickets for family and friends at their season ticket holder price, ability to purchase tickets at other USFL stadiums at their season ticket holder price, and more.

Unlike last year when Birmingham hosted the entire USFL regular season, the eight-team league will be hosted in four cities across the country.

Detroit’s Ford Field will host the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis will host the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers, Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio will be the home of the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals, and, of course, Protective Stadium will host the Stallions and Breakers.

The season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 when Philadelphia travels to Memphis and New Jersey comes to Birmingham. Kickoff at Protective Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will air on WBRC FOX6.

Tickets are available to purchase at theusfl.com.

