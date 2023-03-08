Total Pain Care team of the week: MCC Men’s basketball

Meridian Community College wins 2023 Region 23 championship over Jones 70-57.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian Community College Men’s basketball team.

The Eagled defeated Jones College 70-57 on Sunday to win their first Region 23 Championship since 1999. Makeem Roberts led the way in scoring with 25 total points and MCC will now head to the NJCAA National Tournament in Kansas.

Congratulations to MCC basketball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

