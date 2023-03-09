Arrest made in shooting at Meridian hotel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting at Red Roof Inn earlier this week.

Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the Mar. 7 shooting of Michael Bennett, Jr., and Curdarius Walker.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said both Bennett and Walker were taken to the hospital by Metro Ambulance. Bennett, who had multiple gunshot wounds, is listed in critical condition. Walker had a serious wound to the hand.

Shamburger’s bond is set at $550,000 for both charges.

