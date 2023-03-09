Arrest made in shooting at Meridian hotel

Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting at Red Roof Inn earlier this week.

Raquan Shamburger, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the Mar. 7 shooting of Michael Bennett, Jr., and Curdarius Walker.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said both Bennett and Walker were taken to the hospital by Metro Ambulance. Bennett, who had multiple gunshot wounds, is listed in critical condition. Walker had a serious wound to the hand.

Shamburger’s bond is set at $550,000 for both charges.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault

Latest News

Dr. Betsy Heindl Storms died Mar. 7 after a battle with cancer.
Remembering Dr. Betsy Heindl Storms
MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program.
MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program
Rose Hill Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for some customers due to repairs...
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice
The program would repay the student loans of nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi...
Reeves signs bill to incentivize nurses, curb shortage