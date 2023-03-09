Betsy Heindl Storms died at home on March 7th, 2023, following a lengthy battle with Cancer. She was 76 years old. Betsy was the daughter of Lela and Paul Heindl. She was born and raised in Meridian, MS and lived most of her life here. She is survived by her husband Ken Storms and her son Mica White, brothers Pete Heindl (Rosie) and Phares Heindl (Eva). Grandchildren include Avery and Sam White, Stefanie, Paige, and Asher Storms.

At age 37 Betsy returned to school while working full time and attained an Associate Degree, a Master’s Degree, and a PhD in Philosophy. She was also a dedicated licensed professional Counselor. She facilitated the start-up of Weems Children’s and Youth services over 9 counties. She worked with local school districts to establish alternative school programs and after-school programs for disadvantaged youth. Following the Pearl, MS school shooting tragedy in 1997 she established TOGETHER WE CAN STOP THE VIOLENCE for our local community. She also established a therapy counselling center well known across the state as Best of Both Worlds that included a residential treatment program for women recovering from alcoholism or addiction. In addition, she established a drug and alcohol center for Alliance Health Center. Her commitment to helping others was extensive and fruitful and she worked in the mental health field until her health forced her to retire.

Webb & Stephens Funeral Home Downtown has been entrusted with her arrangements. Visitation will begin Friday, March 10th from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday, March 11th from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. followed by Funeral Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery.

In lieu of sending flowers please make donations to Hope Village.

