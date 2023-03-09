City of Meridian Arrest Report March 9, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearChargeAddress
KEANNA A EARL1994503 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JAMAIAH ROSS20043716 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:19 PM on March 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the area of exit 153 on Interstate 20/59. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:46 PM on March 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 27thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn on South Frontage Rd.
Shooting suspect in custody after injuring two people
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand shines on ‘The Voice’
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault
Meridian Police said an early morning altercation Tuesday left a man in critical condition.
Man stabbed in Meridian listed as ‘critical’
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 8, 2023