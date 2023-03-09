First Alert: Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Thursday into early Friday morning

Damaging winds and quarter sized hail possible
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, with the exceptions of Newton and Clarke county. These counties could be added to the severe risk zone through the day, so be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. It is a lower end threat, but heavy rain, damaging wind gust, and quarter size hail are possible. Scattered thunderstorms are possible through the day today, so keep your umbrellas close. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s, and rain chances increase late tonight into Friday morning. Stay safe and have a great day.

