LSU’s Angel Reese named semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese is a semifinalist of the Naismith Women’s Basketball College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday, March 9.

The Maryland transfer holds LSU’s record for double-doubles in a single season.

Reese, named to the All-SEC First Team and All-Defensive Team last week, joined LSU prior to the season rated as the nation’s No. 1 impact transfer, and she made an immediate impact for the Tigers, leading the SEC with 23.4 points per game and 15.5 rebounds per game.

She recorded a double-double in the first 23 games of the season, the longest streak in LSU history and the longest streak by an SEC player ever to begin a season. Through 28 games, Reese has 27 double-doubles, tied with Sylvia Fowles for the most ever in a season by an LSU player.

With seven SEC Player of the Week honors throughout the week, including the final two weeks of the regular season, Reese set the conference single-season record.

Reese has five games this season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the nation. Prior to this season, there were only 19 recorded 20/20 games in program history.

