Missing 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
YALOBUSHA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department found a missing 18-year-old dead in Holly Springs National Forest.

Fredarrious Wilson went missing on March 5 in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police Department was able to ping the last location for Wilson’s phone near the Holly Springs National Forest In Yalobusha County.

WMPD worked with Yalobusha County deputies to search for Wilson on March 7.

“We searched the area for over six hours Tuesday night, but were unsuccessful,” said Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch. “The area is very remote.”

A U.S. Forest Service employee working in the area found Wilson’s body 30 yards off County Road 243 on March 8 at 11:20 a.m.

“Sadly, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted. Our focus is on this investigation, making an arrest and providing answers and closure for his family,” Sheriff Gooch said. “Our prayers go out to them.”

Gooch said his department was in communication with Wilson’s family during the search Tuesday night and again Wednesday after he was found deceased.

The Sheriff’s department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Forestry Service, District Attorney’s office, Water Valley Police Department and West Memphis Police are investigating the homicide.

