MPD: Suspect wanted for aggravated assault

Meridian Police said Gabriel Lashawn McKey is a suspect in an aggravated assault case.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released a photo of a man wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

MPD said Gabriel Lashawn McKey, 32, is also known by the alias of Gabriel or Gabe McKeith. He’s a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5′ 10″ and 152 pounds. McKey also has piercings in both earlobes and several tattoos on his arms.

Officials said never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself but to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477, or Meridian Police at 601-485-1893 if you have information about where McKey is.

