Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Barrett will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. John Dudley and Rev. Lane Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at Toomsuba Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Carolyn Barrett, age 79, of Toomsuba passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Carolyn was born in Seattle, Washington on July 11, 1943. She married Mr. Bobby Barrett on March 17, 1963 and together they raised two children. She worked for a short time at Anderson Hospital but spent the majority of her time devoted to caring for her family and managing the family owned business. She enjoyed trips with close friends and her sisters. Carolyn loved to cook for her family and entertaining guests at her home. She especially loved her grandchildren. A Christian lady, Carolyn was a member of Toomsuba Presbyterian Church for 60 years. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. Barrett is survived by her husband, Mr. Bobby Barrett; her daughter, Kim Chadwick (Steve); her grandchildren, Andy Pippin (Britney), Matt Pippin, Miles Barrett (Danielle), and Treasure Barrett; her great-grandchildren, Ansley Barrett, Axel Pippin, Atley Barrett, Anderson Barrett, and Piper Pippin; and her sisters, Linda Coulliette and Judy Barrett.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Barrett; her brother, James Allen Coulliette; and her parents, Thelma and James Coulliette.

Memorial contributions may also be shared with Toomsuba Presbyterian Church.

Pall bearers will be Shane Boatner, Ethan Boatner, Jose “Cuco” Hernandez, Andy Pippin, Miles Barrett, and Wayne Hagler. Honorary pall bearers will be Robin Jones and Harvey Swearingen.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

