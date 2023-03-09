Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Patricia Batarseh will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Bobby Barfoot officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Batarseh, age 73, of Meridian passed away on March 8, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Patricia Batarseh was born in Forest, MS on June 30, 1949. She graduated from Mississippi College in 1971. After her husband graduated from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Patricia served with him as he pastored a church in Jordan for three years. Upon returning to Mississippi in 1977, Patricia worked for the Lauderdale County Department of Human Services until retiring in 2007. During her years of service, she helped countless children suffering from abuse and neglect. In addition, she continued to be a devoted pastor’s wife and served in the local church they pastored.

She was affectionately known by her children as “Mama” and by grandchildren as “Mimi Pat”. She enjoyed many hours attending ballgames and school events for her children.

She first loved the Lord Jesus Christ. With complete devotion to her family, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. Patricia was devoted to prayer for others, loved everyone, and always considered others needs before her own. She was always available to lend a listening ear and provide words of wisdom to family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. David Batarseh and wife Hailey Batarseh and Jonathan Batarseh and wife Dr. Karim Batarseh; grandchildren, Christian, Madison (David), Angel, Carlos, Alejandra, LucyAnn, and Benjamin; siblings, Reverend Bobby Barfoot (Delda) and Wanda Jean Bailey; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Towfig Salem Batarseh; her parents, Cecil Burlon and Bobbie Jacquelin Barfoot.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Batarseh be made to The Mississippi Baptist Children’s Village at www.baptistchildrensvillage.com

The family will receive guests from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.