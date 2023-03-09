Ms. Mary Ann Gomillion McMillan

Mary Ann Gomillion McMillan
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sebastopol: Services for Ms. Mary Ann Gomillion McMillan will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Golden Grove Church of God. Burial will be held in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Jason Price and Rev. Skip Atchison will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00pm, prior to Church services on Saturday at Golden Grove Church of God.

