Sebastopol: Services for Ms. Mary Ann Gomillion McMillan will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Golden Grove Church of God. Burial will be held in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Jason Price and Rev. Skip Atchison will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00pm, prior to Church services on Saturday at Golden Grove Church of God.

