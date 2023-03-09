MSU-Meridian hosts white coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Physician Assistant Program

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local university held a white coat ceremony for their Master of Physician Assistant Studies Program Thursday morning.

Mississippi State University – Meridian hosted a white coat ceremony for its students in the Physician Assistant Program at the MSU Riley Center.

Shey Washburn, the Physician Assistant Program Director, said its a joy to watch the student progress to the next stage in the program.

“The program is 29 months total and so the first phase, the first half is about 14 and a half months. That’s the didactic phase, which is all books. We go out a little bit but that’s getting their base knowledge. This is the white coat ceremony, which signifies that transitional to the clinical phase and then they go out for the next 14 months. They are on clinicals going from different specialties to different specialties to try to hone that knowledge and hone those skills,” said Washburn.

24 students participated in the white coat ceremony and will now get to test out their skills in a workplace setting.

“It’s a privilege to get to work with this group. We’re a small group so we are intimate, and we get to know each other really well. To see their growth over the past 14 months is truly rewarding. We are just excited for them to go into the community and share their knowledge and gain more knowledge to be good healthcare providers,” said Washburn.

Teona Wright, a student from Olive Branch, said it is an honor to participate in this white coat ceremony and step into the next phase of the program.

“It’s really just a blessing to get out and actually show what we’ve been learning for the past couple months. It’s going to be exciting to take care of patients, which is the reason why we came into this field,” said Wright.

Ryan Collins, a student from San Antonio, Texas, said he was excited to put all his training into work.

“Super stoked that we got the white coat and can now go out to start to really, from all our training, have an impact on our patients. Just congrats to everyone in the class and we are all going to do well,” said Collins.

The students will now rotate to several types of facilities to learn about different care including family care, pediatrics, internal medicine, general surgery, women’s health, emergency medicine, and behavioral health.

