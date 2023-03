MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The saints received their state rings from their most recent AISA championship where they beat Clarke Prep 60-0.

The inside of the ring has “Saints by sixty” inscribed, an ode to a long time team saying and infamous pep rally prediction before their most recent title.

This was Patrician’s first state title since 2017.

