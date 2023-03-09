Police issue warning about potential scams

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is warning the public about an apparent video game console scam.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said someone is pretending to buy video game consoles, meets his targets at Oak Manor Apartments, then takes the game inside an apartment ‘to see if it works.’

“He never returns to the owner of the console,” Stevens said. “Please, keep this in mind when you are attempting to sell items.”

If you have information about this scam, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

