A Celebration of Life Service for Randy Royal will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at Webb & Stephens Downtown Location. Mr. Royal, of Bailey, died Thursday, March 2nd in his home. He was 69 years old. In his younger years, Mr. Royal enjoyed working alongside his family in the Movie Theatre business. His passion was motorcycles. He was a Master Mechanic at Road and Track Harley Davidson then Chunky River Harley until the time of his death. He enjoyed riding his Harley to work every day. He and his wife Susan traveled extensively through many states on his bike with friends. For decades he has made so many friends through his work at the dealership. He will be missed by so many. Randy was known to have the sweetest soul. Most everyone that knew him and his humor loved him. He was extremely quick witted with his jokes.

He leaves behind his wife Susan Royal of 41 years. Survivors include his three sons, Jason Royal of Cartersville, GA, (wife Anna) Chris Robinson of Enterprise, MS (wife, Lisa), and Kelly Royal of Sault Ste Marie, MI (wife, Patty). Grandchildren include Hector Royal, Carlton Royal, James Royal, Flint Royal, and Brittany Robinson. Survivors include a Brother George Monte Royal, (wife, Connie), sister, Allison Royal Slayton, husband (Thomas L) and Ashley Zane Royal. He also leaves behind Lloyd Jr.’s Wife Barbara Steed Royal.

He is preceded by in by his parents, Alexander Lloyd Royal Sr. and Ann Blackwell Royal, brothers, Kelly and Lloyd Royal Jr.

