Remembering Bridget Flowers: Tigers to dedicate their season to former middle school softball player

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Often times there are no words to explain such a beautiful life.

“Always gave 110%,” said high school head softball coach, Brandi Dannelly. “She might not always been the biggest kid, but she was she had the biggest heart.”

Tiger’s middle school head softball coach, Coley Jacobs said, “She was always smiling, you know, friendly, caring and. The girls talk about her non-stop, And they they really miss her.”

On October 12, 2022 the Demopolis community mourned the loss of Bridget Flowers and her mom, Amy Flowers, who were killed in a car accident. Bridget was only 13-years-old, but the impact she left on the community, was timeless.

“I don’t think you can put into words what she meant,” said coach Dannelly. “And then she’s gone. So then, so many things come to mind, right? I just, So much heart. Just a good kid, you know. And you can tell by the crowd we had today how many people she impacted.”

Bridget’s little brother Matthew (5) was the only survivor of the accident. The softball team asked Matthew to throw out the first pitch of the Tigers home opener on Tuesday.

“So many emotions. You know, my son is the same age as he is. It was extremely special and unforgettable,” said coach Dannelly.

The team will continue to honor Bridget throughout the season. They made stickers with her initials on them and all the softball players wear it on the back of their helmets.

“It it shows that we’re all family, no matter if you’re middle school JV or varsity, we all come together at the end of the day,” said coach Jacobs. “You know, Bridget was loved by so many and seeing all her friends and family come up to show support to the softball team as well. It just it overwhelms everybody. We’re playing for Bridget this year.”

The Tigers did go on to run rule Selma 15-0 in the home opener. But they didn’t just dedicate one game to Bridget, they’re dedicating the whole season, who’s memory will live on forever.

