Remembering Dr. Betsy Heindl Storms

Dr. Betsy Heindl Storms died Mar. 7 after a battle with cancer.
Dr. Betsy Heindl Storms died Mar. 7 after a battle with cancer.(Dr. Betsy Storms' family/Webb & Stephens Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A counselor who helped the start-up of Weems Children’s and Youth Services has died.

Dr. Betsy Heindl Storms, 76, died at home Tuesday following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was long involved in programs to help disadvantaged youth, and established Best of Both Worlds therapy to help women recovering from addiction.

Visitation will be Friday at Webb and Stephens Funeral Home Downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The funeral begins at 10:30 Saturday, with burial at Magnolia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hope Village for Children.

