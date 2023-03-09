Senate Bill 2343 headlines deadline for floor action on general bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I can tell you that it’s needed and it’s necessary and I can tell you that the people that I represent need it and mourn it desperately. Otherwise, I have people going to leave Jackson and businesses and residents because they do not feel safe and they do not want to be here anymore.”

Representative Shanda Yates was referring about Senate Bill 2343. She offered up an amendment that would expand the Capitol Complex Improvement District north to County Line Road and East to the Pearl River.

Bottom line, Capitol Police would have jurisdiction over that entire area.

The bill passed, but not without criticism by some members of the House including Rep. Ed Blackmon. He believes lawmakers are intentionally not asking questions they normally would because they’re trying to take over the city of Jackson.

“I’ve been here 30 years. I’ve never seen this group of people ever taught by parents that piece of legislation and not say well wait a minute, how much no call? What are we gonna spend? Where’s it going from here? Never,” Blackmon said.

Another hot bill was House Bill 698.

Written by Yates, it would stop municipalities from charging for water based on the value of a customers’ home.

This may sound familiar because it’s a proposal that has been brought up by Jackson Interim third party manager Ted Henifin.

His proposal would based your water bill on the value of your property. Yates’ bill is still moving through the process.

Your right to a ballot initiative could be restored, but you’d only be able to change state law and would need to collect more signatures.

Lawmakers may also limit what topics could be included - like abortion, state appropriations, and state employment retirement also known as PERS.

